Flight From Hudson Valley Nearly Crashes Due To Engine Issue

A massive tragedy nearly happened in the air above the Hudson Valley.

In recent weeks there have unfortunately been several fatal plane crashes or other emergencies in the air. This one hits very close to home.

JetBlue Flight From Westchester County Airport Makes Emergency Landing

Google Google loading...

A flight that departed from the Hudson Valley was forced to make an emergency landing

JetBlue Flight 967 took off from Westchester County Airport Tuesday morning. The plane was attempting to take Hudson Valley travelers to Palm Beach, Florida.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Shortly after takeoff, around 9 a.m., crew members reported an "engine issue," the FAA reports.

JetBlue Flight From Westchester County Airport Forced To Land At John F. Kennedy International Airport

Biden Administration Reinstates COVID Travel Ban For Non-US Residents Getty Images loading...

Thankfully, the pilot reacted quickly and was able to safely land the plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

No injuries have been reported.

Full Details Remain Unclear

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The FAA says no other details about the incident will be released at this time.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The FAA's investigation continues.

New York Airports Are Getting More Dangerous, What’s The Worst

The TSA recently confirmed many airports across New York State are getting more dangerous. Hudson Valley Post learned the safest and most dangerous airports in the Empire State. See the full list below.

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva

Planning to fly out of New York State this year? Check out these helpful tips.