Flags Lowered In New York To Honor “Heart Of Hudson Valley”

Flags are being lowered across New York State to honor a Hudson Valley woman.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the move to honor longtime Hudson Valley Congresswoman Nita Lowey who passed away.

Longtime Hudson Valley Congresswoman Passes Away

Hochul confirmed in a press release that flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of former Congresswoman Nita Lowey beginning immediately and through sunset on March 17, 2025.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Representative Nita Lowey,” Hochul said. “As a freshman member of Congress, Nita helped show me ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a tireless fighter for the State of New York and never stopped working to deliver for the people of Westchester and Rockland.”

Lowey served for 32 years in the House of Representatives, representing parts of the Hudson Valley. She was the first woman to ever chair the House Appropriations Committee.

Schumer: "Heart Of Hudson Valley"

“Congresswoman Lowey was the heart of the Hudson Valley and my friend of over 40 years. She was a trailblazer who ran the Appropriations Committee with amazing effectiveness. So many stand on her shoulders and her impact continues to resonate years after her retirement. Above all else though, Congresswoman Lowey was a kind hearted person, always putting others first and caring for their well-being. Her work helped improve the lives of millions, especially in the Hudson Valley where she will forever remain a beloved institution," State Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Lowey died on March 15 in Harrison, New York, and is survived by her husband of 64 years, her children and eight grandchildren.

