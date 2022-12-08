First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow.

It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.

Unfortunately, this unseasonably mild weather can't last forever. Those who've been enjoying the lack of winter will need to come to grips with the fact that the Hudson Valley is destined to eventually get some winter precipitation. And they better do it quickly, because it looks like the first significant snowfall may actually be happening very soon.

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall for most of the Hudson Valley on Sunday evening. According to The Weather Channel, many parts of the region could see anywhere from one to three inches of accumulations on the ground by Monday morning. It appears that areas north of I-84 will have the most chance for significant snow, while towns to the south of the Hudson Valley may just get a dusting.

This year's first snow may prove to be the most dangerous yet to Hudson Valley drivers. Over the past year, many new residents have purchased properties in the region. Those transplants from New York City and other urban areas are unfamiliar with driving in the snow. We all know that even the most seasoned Hudson Valley drivers tend to forget how to safely drive in winter conditions each year. Adding new residents with no snow-driving experience to the mix could prove to be dangerous.

The good news is that if we do get enough snow to cause driving issues, school buses will stay of the roads to give everyone else a little more room. Of course, we'll have all of the latest snow delays and closings available on our mobile app if the snow begins to pile up on Sunday, so be sure to have it on your phone and turn weather alerts on.

