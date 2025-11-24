Fire Erupts On Cuomo Bridge, Causes Delays In New York

A fire suddenly erupted on the Gov. Cuomo Bridge. Police and firefighters rushed to the scene.

New York State Police investigated a bus fire on the Gov. Cuomo Bridge.

Bus Fire On Gov. Cuomo Bridge Under Investigation

One Of World's Largest Floating Cranes In Place As Tappan Zee Bridge Gets Replaced Getty Images loading...

The fire started on Friday around 1:30 p.m. on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Troopers from Troop T, SP Tarrytown responded fire.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Police say that a Hudson Link bus became "engulfed in flames" while driving south on the bridge.

The Pocantico Hills, Tarrytown, Central Nyack, and South Nyack fire departments responded.

Bus fully Engulfed In Flames On Cuomo Bridge

One Of World's Largest Floating Cranes In Place As Tappan Zee Bridge Gets Replaced Getty Images loading...

Police say the bus was carrying four passengers at the time of the fire. The passengers and driver were safely removed from the bus and transferred to another carrier.

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.to extinguish the fire.

Traffic Briefly Stopped On the Bridge

Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge loading...

The southbound lanes of the Cuomo Bridge were temporarily shut down for bus removal.

Once the bus was removed, all lanes were open to traffic with residual delays.

Keep Reading:

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.

LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities. Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in New York using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best And Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2025

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State