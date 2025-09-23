Beloved New York Favorite Suddenly Recalled After Fatal Warning

An FDA warning has triggered a recall of a food New Yorkers can’t live without.

According to a recent study, the average New Yorker eats 111 bagels each year.

Smoked Fish Recall Impacts New Yorkers

When I have a bagel, my go-to order is cream cheese and lox, aka smoked fish. That's why this new recall hit so close to home.

Haifa Smoked Fish has issued a national recall of two cold-smoked items due to possible Listeria contamination.

According to the FDA, Listeria Monocytogenes can cause "serious" and "sometimes fatal infections."

Most at risk are young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people typically deal with a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,

It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

What's Recalled

Haifa “COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212 were distributed nationwide through direct delivery to retail stores and distributors.

Haifa ”COLD SMOKED SALMON” 8 OZ., LOT # 219 and “COLD SMOKED SEABASS” 8 OZ., LOT # 212 are vacuum packaged on a paper board with flexible plastic.

The FDA report says the issue arose after New York State inspectors pulled samples and a lab confirmed the presence of Listeria.

No illnesses have been linked to the products at this time, but the FDA urges all New Yorkers not to eat the fish and take the product back to the store for a refund.

