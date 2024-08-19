FDA: New York Seafood Tainted With Parasite That Can Kill, Recall

A fish in New York is being recalled as the FDA sets its highest risk warning because the fish can cause "life-threatening illness or death."

North Fish USA Inc. of Hallandale, Florida is recalling the imported 9-ounce packages of "Cold Smoked Capelin.

The fish is being recalled because it was "found to be over 5” in length and uneviscerated." This means the food has the "potential to be contaminated" with Clostridium botulinum.

"Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the FDA states in its recall notice.

Potentially Tainted Fish In New York, Do Not Eat

The recalled fish was distributed in New York and Georgia states to be distributed further to retail stores on the East Coast. Clostridium botulinum is a bacterium that "can cause life-threatening illness or death," according to the FDA.

"The sale of uneviscerated fish over 5” in length may contain Clostridium botulinum spores as they are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention," the FDA adds.

A photo of the recalled product is below.

It comes in a 9 9-ounce plastic package marked with UPC 4811527003360. The best-before dates are 07.13.2024 and 01.05.2025, which are stamped on the back of the package.

Anyone who purchased the recalled fish is "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund."

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

