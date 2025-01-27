The FBI is sharing with New Yorkers about a "large-scale, multi-agency nuclear" exercise that has been scheduled for this week in Upstate New York.

We've learned what this means for New Yorkers.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Recently, New York officials released tips that Empire State residents should know about to be prepared for a nuclear attack. Those tips are below.

Nuclear Event Scheduled for Upstate New York by FBI

According to the FBI, a "large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercise" is scheduled between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31 in several Upstate New York counties.

New Yorkers are told they may see military personnel, vehicles and aircraft. Still, residents should not be alarmed as these trainings are part of "a series of regularly scheduled U.S. government biannual exercises."

The Departments of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and state and local partners will conduct the exercise in several areas.

Large-Scale Nuclear Training In Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties

Officials note similar "trainings have been conducted in various regions across the United States since 2012."

Training is expected in "several areas" of Schenectady, New York as well as in Albany, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties.

"The training exercise will not pose any risk to area residents; the public does not need to be alarmed by training-related activity, including the presence of military personnel and aircraft, and people in protective equipment," the FBI States.

Albany Airport to Stratton Air National Guard Base to northern Saratoga County are also areas the FBI highlighted.

These training exercises help agencies prepare in case of an actual event in the U.S. or elsewhere.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the capabilities being implemented, the training activities are not open to the public, The FBI adds in its press release. "Again, the training exercise will not pose any risk to the public.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear targets in America were recently uncovered. See the list below: