FBI Issues Warning To All E-ZPass Users In New York

Many E-ZPass users are getting scammed in New York. Here's how you can avoid it.

According to the FBI, they have received over 2,000 E-ZPass scam complaints in recent months.

E-ZPass Text Scam In New York Continues

E-ZPass Customers Complain Of Overcharging Getty Images loading...

According to the E-ZPass Group, E-ZPass customers are getting tricked because the texts stating they owe money look real.

"The NYS Thruway Authority has seen an uptick in phishing text scams regarding E-ZPass and Tolls By Mail. Real communications WILL ONLY refer customers to these official websites: e-zpass.com or tollsbymailny.com," New York Senator Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick wrote on Facebook.

Officials warn this scam tricks New Yorkers into entering their financial information and personal data.

Examples of Real and Fake Texts

Below are examples of real and scam texts

"STAY ALERT. We continue to receive reports about a smishing scam. E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail WILL NEVER send a text or email requesting sensitive personal information such as credit card number, social security, usernames, passwords, etc," the New York State Thruway Authority stated on Facebook about this ongoing scam.

What To Do If You've Been Scammed

Canva/Getty Images Canva/Getty Images loading...

If you receive a scam message, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

CLICK HERE To file a complaint to the FTC.

