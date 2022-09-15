Fatal Stabbing Tied To Home Fire In Hudson Valley

Police say a "person of interest" in a homicide investigation set fire to another home in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Peekskill Police Department responded to 7 North James Street in Peekskill, New York for a report of an altercation and stabbing. Police were told at least one person was stabbed and seriously injured.

Fatal Stabbing in Peekskill, New York

Responding officers found 48-year-old Edward Reeves suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers immediately started medical aid. Reeves died from his injuries after being taken to Westchester Medical Center, according to the Peekskill Police Department.

A few hours later police tried to speak with someone they described as "a person of interest" in the fatal stabbing.

Westchester County, New York Fire Tied To Fatal Stabbing

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police tried to speak with a person of interest who was found at 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill.

The unnamed man was uncooperative with officers barricading himself inside the home, police say.

"Minutes later it was discovered the building was on fire," the Peekskill Police Department stated in a press release.

The man eventually exited the burning building from a second-floor window and was taken into custody, officials say. No one else was inside the building during the fire, according to police.

The Peekskill Fire Department and several nearby fire departments responded to the scene and quickly put out the fire.

As of this writing, no charges have been filed, but police hope witnesses speak out.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-800."

