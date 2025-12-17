Growing Restaurant Brand Finally Coming To Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

A fast-growing national restaurant chain just signed major deals that will reshape dining across New York State. The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are officially on the expansion map.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is planning a major northeast expansion

Qdoba is a chain of fast casual restaurants in the United States and Canada serving Mexican-style food. It's known for its customizable, flavorful food options and free queso and guac additions with any entrée!

"With us, it's all about flavor – the flavor of our food, the flavor of our restaurants and, most importantly, the flavorful people and communities," Qdoba states on its website. "We believe flavor inspires flavor, which is why we, celebrate guests like you in our mission to make the world a more flavorful place."

Qdoba Has 20 Locations In New York

Qdoba is based in San Diego. It opened in 1995.

According to the Qdoba website there are currently 20 locations across New York State. However, none are in the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York.

That will change after a major northeast expansion was announced.

Plans To Open Nearly 90 Restaurants Across Northeast

Qdoba is described by the company as "America's rapidly growing #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category."

The company just announced it signed new development agreements with several leading multi-brand operators, to open nearly 90 restaurants across New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Qdoba Coming To Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley

Qdoba just signed a 27-restaurant development deal with Doherty Enterprises, bringing new locations to the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region, as well as Northern and Central New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises already operates more than 140 restaurants across multiple brands, including Applebee’s and Panera Bread.

The fast-casual chain is also doubling down on New York State by expanding its agreement with Cafua Management Company, adding a 25-restaurant commitment across Central and Upstate New York, including the Finger Lakes and Mohawk Valley. Cafua is the largest private Dunkin’ franchisee in the world, operating more than 200 locations.

Exact locations and expected opening dates have yet to be announced.

