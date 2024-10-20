Farmers’ Almanac: New York Must Brace For A ‘Wet Winter Whirlwind’

Some of the biggest weather experts are warning New Yorkers about the upcoming winter which should include "rapid fire storms."

The Farmers' Almanac says the 2024-2025 winter will likely be "wet" and cold" thanks to La Nina.

Winter Prediction For New York State

"Taking into account the effect La Niña has on the weather, along with our long-standing formula, we anticipate the winter of 2024-25 will be wet and cold for most locations," the Farmers' Almanac stated in its "Winter 2025 Extended Weather Forecast."

Brace Yourself For "Rapid-Fire Storms"

The Farmers' Almanac also warns to "brace yourself" for a winter full of "rapid-fire storms." Some storms will bring snow, others rain with "little downtime."

"Brace yourself for a Wet Winter Whirlwind! Farmers’ Almanac winter weather forecast calls for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between," the Farmers' Almanac adds.

Areas in the Northeast, like New York, will see a "stormy" winter with above average "amounts of winter precipitation."

"Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor," Farmer's Almanac adds.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

Before the snow, comes frost. Fall brings great fall foliage, colder air and dangerous frost.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

