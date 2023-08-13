Famed Muralist Beautifying The Hudson Valley Through Art

Franc Palaia's work can be seen in the City of Poughkeepsie and all over the Hudson Valley.

Franc Palaia is a New York based multi-media artist and he works professionally as a painter, photographer, muralist, sculptor, book artist, independent curator, educator and musician. His resume includes over 300 group exhibitions and over 40 solo shows, regional, national and international since the late 1970s.

Beautiful Mural by Franc Palaia called "Two Bridges". Photo credit: Marc Nelson Facebook Beautiful Mural by Franc Palaia called "Two Bridges". Photo credit: Marc Nelson Facebook loading...

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Marc Nelson took to social media recently, posting about famed muralist Franc Palaia doing some work to his mural "Two Bridges", which is at the mayor's home on N. Water Street in Poughkeepsie. He stated that Franc Palaia's extraordinary work can be seen in the City of Poughkeepsie and throughout the Hudson Valley.

I have admired Franc Palaia's work throughout the City of Poughkeepsie over the years, and have always been drawn to his murals. One, in particular, is the storefront mural that has been on Main St in Poughkeepsie for over a decade.

Not only has Palaia's work been seen all over Poughkeepsie and throughout the Hudson Valley, but his impressive resume includes work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NY, the White House, the New Museum, the Smithsonian Institute and numerous other places according to his website. Check out some of his amazing work here, including many works available for purchase.

2021-01 Franc Palaia - Murals of the Hudson Valley - YouTube