Is Chipotle Really Shutting Down In New York? What You Need To Know

Many New Yorkers are worried that they will have to say goodbye forever to a beloved eatery.

Reports went viral last week that stated Chipotle was filing for "bankruptcy" and "closing all restaurants."

Is Chipotle Really Closing Every Restaurant Nationwide?

Panic broke out on social media after several posts went viral claiming Chipotle was going out of business.

"Chipotle is closing all restaurants & is declaring bankruptcy. The number of businesses declaring bankruptcy is very eerie," one X user tweeted.

Fact Check

There are nearly 230 Chipotle locations in New York State. As of this writing, none are closing.

It appears news of Chipotle closures went viral because of another media outlet's story regarding a Chipotle spinoff restaurant, Farmesa Fresh Eatery, that was closing, Fox reports.

When the media outlet published the article it originally had a photo of Chipotle, leading to the confusion, Newsweek reports.

Chipotle Responds To Closing Rumors

A Chipotle spokesperson had to respond to the closing rumors, assuring customers, that the rumors are "false information."

"False information stemmed from an inaccurate online article confusing Chipotle with a venture it tested in 2023," the spokesperson told USA Today.

Not only is Chipotle not closing, but according to the spokesperson, the company plans to open 315 to 345 new locations in 2025.

