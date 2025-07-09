This Common Mistake Will Now Cost New Yorkers More

A new E-ZPass rule just took effect in New York. If you don't follow it, you'll be charged more.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a new policy that's going to anger many New York Drivers.

Some E-ZPass Users To Get Charged more

E-ZPass Customers Complain Of Overcharging Getty Images loading...

Officials announced that drivers with an E-ZPass that's not properly mounted on their windshield will be charged extra.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the Port Authority, about 10 percent of drivers enter Port Authority crossings without properly mounted E-ZPass tags.

How Much Extra Will New Yorkers Be Charged?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Fox, New Yorkers with incorrectly mounted E-ZPass tags will be hit with a new "mid-tier" toll. The new toll will charge these E-ZPass users $18.72 per crossing.

This is a $2.66 to $4.66 increase, depending on whether it's peak or off-peak rates.

The mid-tier toll went into effect this week at a number of crossings, including the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington Bridge, Outerbridge Crossing, and the Bayonne and Goethals bridges.

How To Properly Install

Below are tips from the Port Authority on how to correctly install your E-ZPass.

COVID Is To Blame

Canva Canva loading...

We are many years past COVID, but Fox reports the new toll is an attempt for the Port Authority to offset financial loss from the COVID pandemic and cover the costs of bills sent to drivers with incorrectly mounted E-ZPass tags.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor