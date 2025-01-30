Experts Warn Never Carry These Items In New York State

If you keep any of these items in your wallet, car, or purse officials warn you're asking for trouble.

On top of new scams and theft schemes, New Yorkers are placing themselves in harm's way if you carry these seven times on you.

Feds Say Never Put These Items In Your Car, Wallet, Bag or Purse.

Scams and theft are on the rise in New York State. But there are a few things you can easily never carry to avoid some issues.

'Clever' Fake Check Scam In New York

The Ulster County District Attorney's Office says there are a few fake check scams going on. Officials warn these "clever" schemes are designed to steal your hard-earned money.

New Yorkers Urged To Not Send Checks In The Mail

Check fraud is dramatically increasing in New York State. A way to avoid this is to stop sending checks in the mail.

Why? Some criminals are stealing checks from the mail and using chemicals to "wash" those checks. Washing these checks allows fraudsters to change the check amount and make themselves the payee.

On Wednesday, New York State Police issued a "public safety" alert for the "Hudson Valley region." CLICK HERE to find out all the details.

