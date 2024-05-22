Experts: Expect It To Take 70% Longer To Travel On New York State Thruway

Experts are warning New Yorkers it will take you about 70 percent longer to travel on the New York State Thruway. Construction is NOT to blame.

If you've driven across the New York State Thruway recently, you probably noticed construction.

Paving Project In Orange County, New York

Shovel loaded with alphalt ready for paving TonyLMoorePhoto loading...

This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $36.6 million pavement improvement project on the Thruway (I-87) in Orange County.

The work will cover 12 miles of I-87. Starting just north of exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) in Woodbury to exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300) in Newburgh.

Drivers are told to expect weeknight "lane closures," "traffic shifts" and "stoppages" on I-87.

Nearly 70% Longer Travel Time On New York State Thruway For Memorial Day Weekend

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

However, that isn't why travel is expected to be a nightmare this weekend on the New York State Thruway.

AAA believes it will take 64 percent longer to drive during peak times on the New York State Thruway.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Traffic Nightmare Expected On New York State Thruway, New York City, Hudson Valley, Albany

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Peak congestion is expected on the New York State Thruway from New York City through the Hudson Valley to Albany.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Record Travel Expected In New York State For Memorial Day Weekend

AAA also expects 2.8 million New Yorkers to hit the road for the upcoming holiday weekend, that's a new record.

The agency predicts 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day weekend, that's just below a record set in 2005.

Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

148421596 Aleksandra Glustsenko loading...

Below are the best and worst times to drive in New York State during the upcoming long holiday weekend.

Best & Worst Times To Drive In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

Keep Reading:

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State