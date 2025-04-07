Experts Expect Higher Prices At These Restaurants In New York
Experts say new rules will mean these popular restaurants are now facing major price hikes.
It appears Donald Trump's international tariffs are hurting many restaurant chains.
Expect Higher Prices At These Popular Restaurants In New York
Eat This, Not That warns restaurant chains are "now facing major price hikes due to tariffs."
These popular eateries are now facing higher costs due to the tariffs.
Experts Expect These Restaurant Chains To Increase Price Due To Tariffs
Last week, Trump announced tariffs on a wide range of products that come from Canada, Mexico, China, and the European Union.
Experts expect Americans to dig deeper into their pockets on many other items.
Grocery Items, Common Goods Expected To Increase In Price
Officials say New Yorkers will likely end up paying more for many popular grocery items and common goods.
Some items that might increase in price at grocery stores include fruits, nuts, sugar, meat, and dairy products.
Car Prices Expected To Increase
The prices of cars are also expected to increase from $4,000 to $12,000 due to the due to tariffs on auto parts and fuel.