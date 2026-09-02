Why New York Gas Prices Surge To Record Late-Summer High

If it feels like gas got a lot more expensive in the last few days, you're not imagining it.

Gas prices in New York jumped sharply this week, and some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing increases of nearly 20 cents per gallon in just a few days.

Here's Why Gas Prices In New York Just Jumped Almost 20 Cents

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Prices at the pump across New York have surged in recent days. According to AAA, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.24. But that statewide average doesn't tell the whole story for many drivers, with some areas seeing jumps of nearly 20 cents in just a few days.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This is the highest late-summer average gas price ever recorded at New York pumps. According to the latest data from the AAA Fuel Prices tracker, August 2026 has officially broken records as the most expensive August and late-summer stretch ever recorded at the pump

Why Are Gas Prices Rising Again In New York?

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Three things hitting at the same time are causing this new pain at the pump.

Domestic fuel supplies dropped last week. When refineries can't keep up with demand due to capacity and infrastructure limitations, stockpiles shrink, and there's less cushion in regional markets like New York to absorb the pressure.

Demand went up. Late-summer travel picked up as people squeezed in final trips before Labor Day, and when demand rises while supply falls, prices move in one direction.

Getty Images, Getty Images Getty Images, Getty Images

The ongoing conflict involving Iran is disrupting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical waterways in the entire global oil supply chain. Experts say this it biggest reason for the jump in gas prices.

A large share of the world's oil moves through that strait, and instability there sends crude oil costs higher worldwide. Those higher crude costs eventually show up directly at your local gas station.

Sadly, no relief appears to be on the way anytime soon as global oil tensions remain elevated.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields