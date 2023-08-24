This might make you think of those Liberty Mutual Insurance commercials? However, state police say a "wild emu of unknown origin" was chasing residents and disrupting traffic in parts of New York state.

Officials say all efforts to locate the animal's owner were to no avail.

Emus are the second tallest birds in the world, and were originally native to Australia. They are soft-feathered, brown, flightless birds, who can reach over six feet in height, and can sprint at 30 MPH.

Late spring and early summer are mating season, and fighting among females for a mate is common. New York State Police said that the animals are "not a protected or endangered class of animal; they are considered agriculture like a horse or cow."

WIVB says that the large, mystery bird was "chasing people and causing traffic issues" in the town of Colden. Police say they reached out to multiple organizations and groups, such as the New York State DEC and SPCA, for help finding the bird's owner but were unable to find anything.

It is very possible the large bird escaped from a zo, or nearby bird sanctuary?

Sadly, the bird was shot by police, according to WIVB.

Animals Banned as Pets in NY

NYC.gov currently lists animals that you can't own as pets as; wolves, coyotes, jackals, lions, tigers, weasels, badgers, skunks, bats, bears, elephants, rhinoceroses, giraffes, gorillas, porcupines, and other large rodents, antelopes, kangaroos, dolphins, whales, seals, sea lions, walruses, and sharks.

Many of these pretty much go without saying.