Elderly Upstate New York School Bus Aid Sexually Abused Girl, SP

New York State Police believe more children from the Hudson Valley could be victims.

On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested an Orange County bus driver following an investigation into an alleged incident

Troopers Arrest a School Bus Aide For Alleged Sexual Abuse

Canva Canva loading...

Police say the incident happened on a Minisink Valley Central School District bus on May 16.

Following an investigation into the alleged incident, the bus driver, 76-year-old Nicola Loguerico from New Hampton, New York, was charged with sex abuse in the first degree, a class D felony.

He was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court where he was remanded to Orange County Jail with bail set at $5,000 or a $10,000 bond. Loguerico is due back in court in the Town of Wawayanda Court on May 23, 2024.

NYSP NYSP loading...

Alleged Sexual Abuse On Bus, More Victims Possible

Authorities started investigating Loguerico after getting a tip from a school district administrator.

New York State investigators from the SP Greenville Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) (Orange County) were notified by Minsink Valley Central School District Administration of an incident involving a Loguerico.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

It's alleged the 76-year-old sexually touched an 8-year-old girl over the course of the past week.

Canva Canva loading...

Anyone with more additional information from the public regarding Loguerico, or additional witnesses or victims, are asked to contact New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

Keep Reading:

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.