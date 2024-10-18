Elderly Hudson Valley Couple Killed Outside Hudson Valley Venue

A Hudson Valley woman is in prison for hitting a woman pushing a man in a wheelchair and fleeing the scene.

This week in Ulster County Court, 25-year-old Angela Fischl of Newburgh pleaded guilty to two counts of Leaving the Scene of an incident Resulting in Death.

Sentencing In Fatal Marlboro, New York Hit-And-Run

Fischl was sentenced to six months in Ulster County Jail and five months probation.

"This was a tragic circumstance; had she stopped as required by law and rendered aid, she most likely would not have faced such serious charges given the total circumstances revealed to us by the evidence in this case. It is truly important to stop because any aid rendered quickly might be the difference for surviving such accidents. Also, it really means something to the family of a victim and the community to know that you cared. As users of the roads in various ways, we all have a responsibility to everyone," District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said.

The judge also revoked her driver’s license.

Elderly Kingston, New York Couple Killed

The guilty plea and sentencing are in connection to a March 1, 2024 fatal hit-and-run outside The Falcon on Route 9W in the town of Marlboro, Ulster County.

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Donna Cristallo and 75-year-old Stephen Celuch, both of Kingston.

Family members of both victims spoke at the sentencing, describing the vibrant lives of the victims and expressing the acuteness of their losses.

Cristallo was pushing Celuch in a wheelchair when Fischl hit both with her 2020 Kia Forte outside the popular music venue.

Fischl fled the scene but was stopped a few minutes later on Route 9W in Newburgh with a badly damaged vehicle.

