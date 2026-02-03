Popular New York Retailer Closing All Stores After 106 Years
A very popular clothing store that's been open for over 100 years is in the process of closing all of its stores in New York.
Many locations are already closed, while others reportedly will close soon.
Popular Retailer Shuttering Stores And Filing Bankruptcy
Eddie Bauer is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy and close its North American stores. The company has been around for over 106 years, opening in 1920.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Reports say, that Eddie Bauer intends to close all of its 200 brick-and-mortar stores in the United States and Canada as part of the bankruptcy plans.
Permanently Closed Locations
Several New York locations have already closed, including:
Deer Park (Tanger Outlets)
Johnson City (Oakdale Mall)
Niagara Falls (Fashion Outlets)
Saratoga Springs (Broadway location)
New York City (5th Avenue and SoHo locations)
Currently Open Locations in New York
The remaining New York locations are expected to close soon. As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the following stores were still reportedly open, though their status is likely to change soon:
Cheektowaga (Walden Galleria)
Colonie (Northway Mall, 1440 Central Ave)
Lake George (Adirondack Outlet Mall)
Riverhead (Tanger Outlets)
Syracuse (Destiny USA)
Victor (Eastview Mall)
Waterloo (Premium Outlets)
The bankruptcy filing is due to general retail struggles, high costs, and declining foot traffic.
The brand intends to transition into an all-digital platform focused on e-commerce and wholesale.
Eddie Bauer has previously filed for bankruptcy twice in its 106-year existence.
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Restaurant Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Restaurant Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll