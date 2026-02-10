New Yorkers Get 1st Glimpse Of 2028 Presidential Race

A new national poll gives us an early look at who New Yorkers will be choosing from in the 2028 presidential race.

Even though the 2028 presidential election is still more than two years away, a new national poll is already giving Americans a snapshot of who voters are thinking about on both sides of the political aisle.

According to a Harvard Harris poll, several big-name politicians are leading early lists of potential contenders as this next presidential cycle slowly takes shape.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Below are the current frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican sides.

Top 2028 Democrat Presidential Candidates

Aquir Aquir loading...

New Poll Shows Top 2028 Democrat Presidential Candidates

"Someone else" is polling at 4 percent.

Top 2028 Republican Presidential Candidates

zkolra zkolra loading...

New Poll Shows Top 2028 Republican Presidential Candidates

"Someone else" is polling at 3 percent for Republicans.

Long Time Before Election Day

Thinkstock Images Thinkstock Images loading...

In the months ahead, expect other figures like Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, or Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador and governor of South Carolina, to enter the conversation if they choose to run

Of course, it must be noted that this survey was conducted in early 2026. These results come long before any official campaigns have launched, but they show where early voter interest is already taking shape.

No one is on the ballot yet, and much can change between now and the first votes cast in the 2028 cycle. But for now, Kamala Harris and JD Vance appear to be the early names to watch as the presidential field starts to take form.

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least

The Parts Of New York That Support President Trump The Most, Least Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Venezuelan President Arrives In Newburgh, New York