Dutchess County Man Driving With 2 Kids Hit By Garbage Truck
A Hudson Valley man was driving in Dutchess County with his two children in the car when a garage truck turned into their car.
Last week around 8:10 a.m, the Red Hook Police Department was dispatched by Dutchess County 911 for a sanitation truck versus car crash on West Market Street.
Upon initial investigation, it was determined a 2020 sanitation truck being operated by a 50-year-old Amenia man was westbound on West Market Street and attempted to make a left turn into a local business parking lot. The driver failed to see a 2000 Honda traveling eastbound and turned in front of the vehicle causing a collision, police say.
The driver of the Honda, a 37-year-old Red Hook man as well as his two children occupants aged 10 and 8 somehow avoided injury, according to the Red Hook Police Department.
All passengers of the Honda were transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital for a precautionary evaluation. The driver of the sanitation truck was not injured and refused medical attention on the scene, officials say.
Red Hook Police were assisted on scene by the Red Hook Fire Company as well as Northern Dutchess Paramedics.
