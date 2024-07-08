Dramatic Rescue: 4 People, Pets Saved From Deepest River In New York

Four people and two small dogs are lucky to be alive. Most were found in the Hudson River in the Hudson Valley without life jackets.

On Wednesday, July 3, around 5:30 p.m., Several police and fire departments came together to rescue people and pets from the Hudson River.

Boat Capsizes Near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

911 calls reported a 17-foot boat capsized just north of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Chelsea Fire was dispatched along with fire boats from New Hamburg and Newburgh FDs, New York State Police and Dutchess County Sheriff's office for an overturned boat on the Hudson River.

First responders were told four people were in the Hudson River without life jackets clinging onto the boat somewhere north of the Newburgh Beacon Bridge.

The Hudson River, which flows 301 miles, is the longest and deepest river in New York, the DEC reports. The Hudson River reaches depths of over 200 feet in some spots.

Four People, Pets Saved From Hudson River

First responders found one person on a tube with two dogs. The other people were "clinging to the capsized boat," according to New Hamburg Engine.

A throw rope bag was used to help two women who were clinging to the stern of the boat and they were safely brought onboard using the dive door.

A throw bag was also used to save a man who was holding on o the bow of the boat.

The fourth person, with the two small dogs, was "secured" by Newburgh firefighters.

After dropping off the patients at Chelsea Marina they were evaluated by Town of Wappingers EMS and released.

Importance Of Wearing Your Life Jacket

"With boating season here, we wanted to stress the importance of wearing your life jackets while on a boat. These boaters did have life jackets but were not wearing them. Unfortunately, they were located under the seat, and they were unable to retrieve them due to the boat being capsized without warning," New Hamburg Engine stated.

