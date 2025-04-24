Most New Yorkers recently completed their taxes, and with that, new scams are out that are tricking many.

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning residents about phone scams regarding taxes.

Tax Scam Hits Hudson Valley, New York

Police say they have seen a big increase in reports this tax season of fraudulent phone calls being received by residents across the region.

Most of these calls have similar characteristics. Authorities say the scheme involves the caller telling the victimt hat several accounts have been opened in the victim's name and fraudulent funds have been deposited into these opened accounts.

The caller then stresses that you will be arrested if you don't provide money.

The caller again warns that if money isn't provided over the phone, a law enforcement agency will conduct the arrest.

The caller alleges that U.S Marshals, FBI, or IRS agents will come to arrest you at your home.

What Police Say About This Scam In New York

Police stress authorities will never call you to tell you that you need to pay money to avoid getting arrested.

"We want to inform the public to monitor your phone calls, text and emails. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a financial institution, you should not click on any links or provide any personal information over the phone. You should contact your financial institution at the numbers provided on your credit card, bank statements or any other document directly from your institution," the Suffern Police Department stated about this ongoing scam.

