New York Doctor Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Wife, Again

A former Hudson Valley doctor confessed for the second time to charges related to a plan to kill his wife.

A Hudson Valley man is back in the headlines for once again plotting to have his wife killed.

Rockland County Man Pleads Guilty Again

Oxygen/YouTube Oxygen/YouTube loading...

Officials say 51-year-old Ira Bernstein of Montebello, a former podiatrist, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence tied to a second murder-for-hire scheme.

Back in 2016, Bernstein was arrested by the Town of Ramapo Police Department and charged with conspiring to murder his wife, Susan Bernstein. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy and was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

At the time, Bernstein owned Rockland Podiatry in Suffern and Bardonia.

Oxygen/YouTube Oxygen/YouTube loading...

After serving a number of years in prison, he was released in 2021. Prosecutors say after his release in 2021, Bernstein tried to cover up an audio recording that linked him to yet another plan to kill her.

He was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy. Goldberg was charged with tampering with physical evidence, hindering the prosecution and conspiracy.

Former Podiatrist From Ramapo Confesses

Oxygen/YouTube Oxygen/YouTube loading...

On Monday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that Bernstein pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, in connection with a second plot to murder his wife.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a judge promised Bernstein 1.5 to three years in state prison. Bernstein is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns in New York

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State