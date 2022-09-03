DJ Khaled Seen Filming Music Video in Lower Hudson Valley

Twitter: @thewavecheckk

There have been a lot of celebrities sighted in the Hudson Valley recently. Usually, we see them filming movies and television shows. How often are music videos made here?

Last week we found out that Noah Schnapp, one of the stars from Stranger Things was secretly working as a lifeguard at a local pool. That news was weird enough but we couldn't have predicted this.

Imagine driving or walking down the street and seeing DJ Khaled and Jadakiss in the road filming a music video. It's a sight that some residents in the lower Hudson Valley got to see this week.

Who do you think the next celebrity to appear in the Hudson Valley will be?

