New Ranking Names The Best Places To Live In New York State

A new study has determined the best places to live across New York State.

Did your hometown make the list? Do you agree with these new rankings?

How the List Was Crafted

To craft this list, Hudson Valley Post analyzed new data from HomeSnacks. The publication used data from Saturday Night Science, the Census, the FBI, and Zillow to compare factors like home prices, schools, and above-average employment rates for the 162 places in New York with over 5,000 people.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The main criteria included:

Median Home Values

Median Income

Population Density (Higher is better)

Unemployment Rate

Commute Time

Crime

Education Levels

Health Insurance Coverage

Poverty rates

The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State

The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State

More Best Place To Live In New York

Below are hometowns in New York State that ranked from 21 to 45.

21 Valley Stream

Score: 50.75

Population: 40,315

Property Crime Rate: 2.8%

Median Home Value: $756,941

Median Household Income: $133,190

Rank/ID: 1,033

22 Westbury

Score: 51.15

Population: 15,808

Property Crime Rate: 3.9%

Median Home Value: $768,992

Median Household Income: $145,185

Rank/ID: 1,033

23 Pelham Manor

Score: 51.65

Population: 5,644

Property Crime Rate: 5.2%

Median Home Value: $1,309,985

Median Household Income: $250,001

Rank/ID: 1,947

24 Great Neck Plaza

Score: 52.00

Population: 7,593

Property Crime Rate: 6.2%

Median Home Value: $498,568

Median Household Income: $92,474

Rank/ID: 1,033

25 Irvington

Score: 52.10

Population: 6,531

Property Crime Rate: 2.1%

Median Home Value: $1,222,448

Median Household Income: $173,248

Rank/ID: 1,947

26 Hastings-on-Hudson

Score: 52.65

Population: 8,434

Property Crime Rate: 4.1%

Median Home Value: $1,036,677

Median Household Income: $193,621

Rank/ID: 1,947

27 Lynbrook

Score: 53.10

Population: 20,325

Property Crime Rate: 4.5%

Median Home Value: $745,362

Median Household Income: $136,696

Rank/ID: 1,033

28 Cedarhurst

Score: 53.20

Population: 7,320

Property Crime Rate: 4.8%

Median Home Value: $1,206,385

Median Household Income: $101,572

Rank/ID: 1,033

29 Scarsdale

Score: 53.60

Population: 18,010

Property Crime Rate: 4.5%

Median Home Value: $2,157,586

Median Household Income: $250,001

Rank/ID: 1,947

30 Great Neck

Score: 56.15

Population: 11,087

Property Crime Rate: 6.7%

Median Home Value: $1,455,883

Median Household Income: $137,981

Rank/ID: 1,033

31 Northport

Score: 56.30

Population: 7,322

Property Crime Rate: 0.8%

Median Home Value: $850,559

Median Household Income: $146,921

Rank/ID: 2,638

32 Ballston Spa

Score: 56.50

Population: 5,027

Property Crime Rate: 1.8%

Median Home Value: $422,527

Median Household Income: $101,667

Rank/ID: 1,897

33 Larchmont

Score: 57.10

Population: 6,567

Property Crime Rate: 10.5%

Median Home Value: $1,661,377

Median Household Income: $167,536

Rank/ID: 1,947

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

34 Wesley Hills

Score: 58.00

Population: 6,196

Property Crime Rate: 2.4%

Median Home Value: $1,123,610

Median Household Income: $209,345

Rank/ID: 2,638

35 Babylon

Score: 60.00

Population: 12,185

Property Crime Rate: 3.5%

Median Home Value: $720,476

Median Household Income: $140,820

Rank/ID: 2,638

36 Williamsville

Score: 60.60

Population: 5,469

Property Crime Rate: 1.4%

Median Home Value: $410,876

Median Household Income: $98,850

37 Dobbs Ferry

Score: 62.30

Population: 11,443

Property Crime Rate: 5.0%

Median Home Value: $975,067

Median Household Income: $165,417

Rank/ID: 1,947

38 Port Jefferson

Score: 62.80

Population: 8,091

Property Crime Rate: 3.3%

Median Home Value: $756,205

Median Household Income: $144,912

Rank/ID: 2,638

39 Saratoga Springs

Score: 63.05

Population: 28,631

Property Crime Rate: 2.5%

Median Home Value: $633,902

Median Household Income: $105,944

Rank/ID: 1,897

40 Briarcliff Manor

Score: 64.00

Population: 7,519

Property Crime Rate: 3.1%

Median Home Value: $1,094,016

Median Household Income: $229,732

Rank/ID: 1,947

41 Rye Brook

Score: 66.50

Population: 9,900

Property Crime Rate: 6.2%

Median Home Value: $1,236,848

Median Household Income: $246,944

Rank/ID: 1,947

42 Pleasantville

Score: 67.00

Population: 7,371

Property Crime Rate: 7.7%

Median Home Value: $987,582

Median Household Income: $136,406

Rank/ID: 1,947

43 Ilion

Score: 67.25

Population: 7,593

Property Crime Rate: 2.2%

Median Home Value: $147,236

Median Household Income: $62,843

Rank/ID: 484

44 New Rochelle

Score: 68.05

Population: 82,769

Property Crime Rate: 5.9%

Median Home Value: $917,531

Median Household Income: $109,167

Rank/ID: 1,272

45 North Tonawanda

Score: 68.80

Population: 30,198

Property Crime Rate: 5.8%

Median Home Value: $273,946

Median Household Income: $66,961

Rank/ID: 1,229

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed For 2026