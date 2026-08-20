New Ranking Names The Best Places To Live In New York State

A new study has determined the best places to live across New York State.
Did your hometown make the list? Do you agree with these new rankings?
How the List Was Crafted
To craft this list, Hudson Valley Post analyzed new data from HomeSnacks. The publication used data from Saturday Night Science, the Census, the FBI, and Zillow to compare factors like home prices, schools, and above-average employment rates for the 162 places in New York with over 5,000 people.
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The main criteria included:
- Median Home Values
- Median Income
- Population Density (Higher is better)
- Unemployment Rate
- Commute Time
- Crime
- Education Levels
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Poverty rates
The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State
The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State
More Best Place To Live In New York
Below are hometowns in New York State that ranked from 21 to 45.
21 Valley Stream
Score: 50.75
Population: 40,315
Property Crime Rate: 2.8%
Median Home Value: $756,941
Median Household Income: $133,190
Rank/ID: 1,033
22 Westbury
Score: 51.15
Population: 15,808
Property Crime Rate: 3.9%
Median Home Value: $768,992
Median Household Income: $145,185
Rank/ID: 1,033
23 Pelham Manor
Score: 51.65
Population: 5,644
Property Crime Rate: 5.2%
Median Home Value: $1,309,985
Median Household Income: $250,001
Rank/ID: 1,947
24 Great Neck Plaza
Score: 52.00
Population: 7,593
Property Crime Rate: 6.2%
Median Home Value: $498,568
Median Household Income: $92,474
Rank/ID: 1,033
25 Irvington
Score: 52.10
Population: 6,531
Property Crime Rate: 2.1%
Median Home Value: $1,222,448
Median Household Income: $173,248
Rank/ID: 1,947
26 Hastings-on-Hudson
Score: 52.65
Population: 8,434
Property Crime Rate: 4.1%
Median Home Value: $1,036,677
Median Household Income: $193,621
Rank/ID: 1,947
27 Lynbrook
Score: 53.10
Population: 20,325
Property Crime Rate: 4.5%
Median Home Value: $745,362
Median Household Income: $136,696
Rank/ID: 1,033
28 Cedarhurst
Score: 53.20
Population: 7,320
Property Crime Rate: 4.8%
Median Home Value: $1,206,385
Median Household Income: $101,572
Rank/ID: 1,033
29 Scarsdale
Score: 53.60
Population: 18,010
Property Crime Rate: 4.5%
Median Home Value: $2,157,586
Median Household Income: $250,001
Rank/ID: 1,947
30 Great Neck
Score: 56.15
Population: 11,087
Property Crime Rate: 6.7%
Median Home Value: $1,455,883
Median Household Income: $137,981
Rank/ID: 1,033
31 Northport
Score: 56.30
Population: 7,322
Property Crime Rate: 0.8%
Median Home Value: $850,559
Median Household Income: $146,921
Rank/ID: 2,638
32 Ballston Spa
Score: 56.50
Population: 5,027
Property Crime Rate: 1.8%
Median Home Value: $422,527
Median Household Income: $101,667
Rank/ID: 1,897
33 Larchmont
Score: 57.10
Population: 6,567
Property Crime Rate: 10.5%
Median Home Value: $1,661,377
Median Household Income: $167,536
Rank/ID: 1,947
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34 Wesley Hills
Score: 58.00
Population: 6,196
Property Crime Rate: 2.4%
Median Home Value: $1,123,610
Median Household Income: $209,345
Rank/ID: 2,638
35 Babylon
Score: 60.00
Population: 12,185
Property Crime Rate: 3.5%
Median Home Value: $720,476
Median Household Income: $140,820
Rank/ID: 2,638
36 Williamsville
Score: 60.60
Population: 5,469
Property Crime Rate: 1.4%
Median Home Value: $410,876
Median Household Income: $98,850
37 Dobbs Ferry
Score: 62.30
Population: 11,443
Property Crime Rate: 5.0%
Median Home Value: $975,067
Median Household Income: $165,417
Rank/ID: 1,947
38 Port Jefferson
Score: 62.80
Population: 8,091
Property Crime Rate: 3.3%
Median Home Value: $756,205
Median Household Income: $144,912
Rank/ID: 2,638
39 Saratoga Springs
Score: 63.05
Population: 28,631
Property Crime Rate: 2.5%
Median Home Value: $633,902
Median Household Income: $105,944
Rank/ID: 1,897
40 Briarcliff Manor
Score: 64.00
Population: 7,519
Property Crime Rate: 3.1%
Median Home Value: $1,094,016
Median Household Income: $229,732
Rank/ID: 1,947
41 Rye Brook
Score: 66.50
Population: 9,900
Property Crime Rate: 6.2%
Median Home Value: $1,236,848
Median Household Income: $246,944
Rank/ID: 1,947
42 Pleasantville
Score: 67.00
Population: 7,371
Property Crime Rate: 7.7%
Median Home Value: $987,582
Median Household Income: $136,406
Rank/ID: 1,947
43 Ilion
Score: 67.25
Population: 7,593
Property Crime Rate: 2.2%
Median Home Value: $147,236
Median Household Income: $62,843
Rank/ID: 484
44 New Rochelle
Score: 68.05
Population: 82,769
Property Crime Rate: 5.9%
Median Home Value: $917,531
Median Household Income: $109,167
Rank/ID: 1,272
45 North Tonawanda
Score: 68.80
Population: 30,198
Property Crime Rate: 5.8%
Median Home Value: $273,946
Median Household Income: $66,961
Rank/ID: 1,229
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