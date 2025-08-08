Deadly Truth Behind “Back-To-School Necklace” In New York

It sounds harmless. But your kid's life might be in danger if you hear this phrase.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about back-to-school shopping scams.

Back-To-School Scams Arrive In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Gov. Hochul's office believes school shopping is starting earlier this year because of increased costs from inflation and tariffs.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Hochul's office says to watch out for fake coupons on social media, fake websites with low prices, and calls offering test prep material.

What Is A "Back-To-School Necklace"

Canva Canva loading...

A back-to-school necklace sounds innocent. But it's not. It's actually hinting at suicide, because of the fear of having to go back to school.

It's a code for hanging by death. According to Urban Dictionary, a "back-to-school necklace" is"

A is another name for a noose. This is due to the utter despair you feel when school starts back up again.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Cry For Help

So if your child brings up a back-to-school necklace to you, or if you overhear your child saying it to a friend, treat it as a cry for help.

Your child might not be thinking about hanging, but they might be worried about the upcoming school year. So it's best that you have an open conversation with them if you hear them utter that phrase.

5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Avoid the Stress, Start Your Back-to-School Shopping NOW

Avoid the Stress, Start Your Back-to-School Shopping NOW Let's look at why it makes sense to begin your back-to-school shopping now. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Four Tips for Safe Back-to-School Photos