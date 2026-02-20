New York State Trooper Tipped Off Deadly Fentanyl Dealer
A New York State Trooper is blamed for having a role in overdose deaths in the Hudson Valley.
A New York State Police investigator who was once trusted to fight drug crime is now at the center of a federal case tied to a deadly drug dealer.
New York State Trooper Pleads Guilty
Federal prosecutors say New York State Trooper John O’Flaherty, 43, pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators after previously being accused of secretly helping a drug trafficker responsible for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, O’Flaherty admitted he made false statements during the investigation into his relationship with the dealer while working in a role tied to drug enforcement.
Many Overdose Deaths Tied Drug Dealer
Officials say O'Flaherty worked in the narcotics unit and tipped off a fentanyl dealer that they were being investigated by law enforcement.
The dealer was an informant who sold drugs that led to several people losing their lives. Authorities allege the O'Flaherty tipped off the dealer about law enforcement activity and shared sensitive information, actions that prosecutors say undermined ongoing investigations and put lives at risk during the height of the opioid crisis.
O'Flaherty worked for Troop K and faces up to five years in prison.
