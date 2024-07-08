Destructive Invasive Pest From China Planted In Upstate New York

An "invasive plant" from China was found planted in Upstate New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement announced an "invasive plant" was removed in the DEC's latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol."

Invasive Plant Removed In Erie County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

Last month, ECO Machnica responded to a call about an individual planting what was believed to be an invasive bamboo plant along Ellicott Creek, near Maple Road, in the town of Amherst.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The arriving officer found the plans and confirmed they were golden bamboo (Phyllostachys aurea).

The plan is commonly called fishing bamboo. It is native to Fujian and Zhejiang in China.

"(It's an) prohibited invasive plant in New York State that grows quickly and forms thick monocultures preventing native plants from growing in the same area," the New York State DEC stated in a press release.

DEC DEC loading...

Officer Machnica removed the plant and properly disposed of it. Officials didn't say if anyone was charged.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Prohibited invasive species cannot be knowingly possessed with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, or introduce. In addition, no person shall sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce, or propagate prohibited invasive species," the DEC states.

New York State's Invasive Plants To Be On The Lookout For

What other invasive plants should you look out for? See our list below:

New York State's Invasive Plants To Be On The Lookout For These seven invasive plants have become a nuisance to the wildlife and people living in New York State. Learn more about them and how to remove them at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation here

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley

Asian 'Destructive Invasive Pest' Spotted All Over New York, Hudson Valley A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Keep Reading:

5 of New York's Most Devastating Invasive Species