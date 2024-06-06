Delays Expected in New York Near Cuomo Bridge For Next 6 Weeks
Construction is leading to closed lanes and new traffic patterns in the Hudson Valley.
During the Spring of 2023, the New York State Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation began a $13.9 million multimodal project along Route 9 (South Broadway) in Tarrytown to extend the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge side path one mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion.
$14 Million Project In Westchester County, New York
The project includes:
- Widening the ramps at Thruway Interchange 9 leading to and from Route 9
- Adding a second left turn lane from Route 9 to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp
- Installing a traffic signal on Route 9 at Paulding Avenue to make it easier for motorists to turn
- Repairing and resurfacing Route 9 from Route 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane
- Construction of a 270-foot-long pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the Thruway
- Relocating a village of Tarrytown water main onto the existing Route 9 bridge
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
New Traffic Pattern In And Around Gov. Cuomo Bridge
Officials warn construction, which started on Monday, June 3, will result in a "new traffic pattern."
"A new traffic pattern will be in place on Route 9 near Route 119 in Tarrytown from 9:30 AM to 3 PM on weekdays for six weeks to accommodate assembly of a pedestrian bridge. Slow down and use caution when traveling through this area," the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge tweeted.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
One lane will be closed in each direction every weekday between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two lanes will be open in each direction during the other hours.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
"Motorists should give themselves extra time if they plan to travel in this area," the New York State Thruway Authority states.
Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York
Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York
Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State
Nearly 300 Cars Stolen Recovered In New York State
Keep Reading: