DEC Explains Why Very Popular New York Squirrel Was Killed

Peanut the Squirrel was confiscated from a home in near Buffalo, New York.

Prior to the animal's death, the squirrel gained over a half-million followers on Instagram.

Peanut and a racoon, named Fred, were seized from Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York on Oct. 30 during a search warrant of Longo's home after it was the DEC received multiple anonymous complaints about Peanut, according to TODAY.

The DEC reports its illegal to keep young wildlife as pets.

Peanut lived at Longo's home for the past 7 years, after Longo found Peanut with half of its tail missing from a attack.

"Peanut lived happily with his owners for the past 7 years only," Longo wrote on Instagram. "Peanut wasn’t hurting anyone. There’s squirrels outside our lawns every day and people who feed them peanuts and leave them pumpkins out after Halloween.

Nearly 60,000 have signed a Change.Org petition calling for "justice" for Peanut and "reform" in the DEC.

"This particular squirrel had to be euthanized because he was living his best life??? So was his friend, Fred the raccoon. Another animal that did nothing wrong," Longo adds on social media. "This is what’s wrong with the world. We have so many humans and animals that actually need help. The government would rather spend your hard earned money on euthanizing a nice squirrel."

A GoFundMe related to the animal's death has raised over $160,000.

DEC Comments

The DEC confirmed Peanut and the racoon were seized and later euthanized to test for the presence of rabies.

According to the DEC one person "involved in the investigation was bitten by the squirrel."

"The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the DEC said in a statement. "The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus. "

