The Best Time Of Year For Hunters Is Finally Arriving In New York

The New York State DEC announced dates for what many say is the best hunting time of the year.

The New York State DEC is bringing back its Holiday Deer Hunt for the 2025–26 season.

Holiday Deer Hunt Dates Announced

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton announced that late bow and muzzleloader deer seasons will reopen across most of the Southern Zone from December 26 through January 1.

To participate in the Holiday Deer Hunt, hunters must possess a hunting license and a bow or muzzleloader privilege. Any unused Regular Season deer tags may be used during the Holiday Hunt for either antlered or antlerless deer.

There is no Holiday Deer Hunt in the Northern Zone, or in Wildlife Management Units 9C, 1A, or 2A within the Southern Zone. In WMUs 8C and 4J, hunting is limited to archery equipment only, including crossbows and vertical bows.

Holiday Deer Hunt Very Popular Among Young Hunters

The Holiday Deer Hunt is especially popular with young hunters, many of whom are home from school.

“The Holiday Deer Hunt gives young hunters the opportunity to hunt while they are off from school and gathered with their families and friends for the holidays,” Lefton stated. “Time outside during winter is valued by many. Whatever brings you afield, be safe and respect others also enjoying the outdoors.”

New Yorkers Told To Share The Snow

During the Holiday Deer Hunt, hunters are told to "share the snow" with other New Yorkers. This includes people who are hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and other activities.

All are encouraged to wear bright clothing.

Hunters are required to wear blaze orange, and other outdoor recreationists are encouraged to wear bright colors as well.

For a full list of Holiday Hunt rules, hunters are encouraged to review the DEC’s hunting and trapping regulations guide for full details on tags and season rules.

