Deadly Southern Storm Bringing Winter Back to New York, Hudson Valley
Remnants of a deadly storm from the Mid-South is coming to Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll says it's going to feel more like February or March across the Hudson Valley this week.
Make Sure You Keep Your Winter Coats Handy
If you already put away your winter coat (like I did) you might want to grab it out of your closet (as I begrudgingly did this morning).
Parts of the Hudson Valley had snow falling early Monday morning.
High-Lows For Hudson Valley
Below are the highs and lows expected for the region for the week. Just a warning, but some of these lows may shock you.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Reason For Un-Spring Like Weather In Hudson Valley
Noll says the "remnants of a deadly storm" from the south is making its way to the region.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
"The remnants of a deadly storm that has brought an onslaught of flooding and tornadoes across the Mid-South will limp across the Hudson Valley on Sunday and Monday," Noll wrote. "A cold, Canadian air mass will sweep the storm, which has also come with record-shattering April heat in the South, out to sea on Tuesday."
Noll also warns the late-week weather "could get pretty ugly."
Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State
"But rain is needed to ease long-term precipitation deficits," Noll added on Facebook.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi