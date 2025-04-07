Remnants of a deadly storm from the Mid-South is coming to Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll says it's going to feel more like February or March across the Hudson Valley this week.

Make Sure You Keep Your Winter Coats Handy

A woman have cold on the sofa at home with winter coat LSOphoto loading...

If you already put away your winter coat (like I did) you might want to grab it out of your closet (as I begrudgingly did this morning).

Parts of the Hudson Valley had snow falling early Monday morning.

High-Lows For Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Below are the highs and lows expected for the region for the week. Just a warning, but some of these lows may shock you.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Reason For Un-Spring Like Weather In Hudson Valley

Noll says the "remnants of a deadly storm" from the south is making its way to the region.

"The remnants of a deadly storm that has brought an onslaught of flooding and tornadoes across the Mid-South will limp across the Hudson Valley on Sunday and Monday," Noll wrote. "A cold, Canadian air mass will sweep the storm, which has also come with record-shattering April heat in the South, out to sea on Tuesday."

Noll also warns the late-week weather "could get pretty ugly."

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

"But rain is needed to ease long-term precipitation deficits," Noll added on Facebook.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered