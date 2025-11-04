Upstate New York Officials On Edge After Rabid Animal Attacks Again
Another person was attacked and bitten by a rabid animal in the Hudson Valley.
Person Bit By Rabid Raccoon In Sullivan County, New York
The Sullivan County Department of Public Health confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that a raccoon in the Livingston Manor area tested positive for the rabies virus.
Animals are tested after having contact with a human, officials say.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
This marks the fourth human exposure incident involving a laboratory-confirmed positive animal this year, the Sullivan County Department of Public Health reports.
Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found
Rabies is most commonly found in these animals.
Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found
Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Rabies Is Fatal Once Symptoms Start
Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.
"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.
Once symptoms begin, rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal. Less than 10 people worldwide have survived after symptoms start.
Avoiding contact is your absolute best way of protecting yourself from this fatal disease, officials say.
Keep Reading:
Counties with the Most Homes Selling Under List Price in New York
Counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York
Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in New York
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
10 Exotic Pets That You Can Legally Own in New York State
10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams