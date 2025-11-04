Upstate New York Officials On Edge After Rabid Animal Attacks Again

Another person was attacked and bitten by a rabid animal in the Hudson Valley.

Person Bit By Rabid Raccoon In Sullivan County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

The Sullivan County Department of Public Health confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that a raccoon in the Livingston Manor area tested positive for the rabies virus.

Animals are tested after having contact with a human, officials say.

This marks the fourth human exposure incident involving a laboratory-confirmed positive animal this year, the Sullivan County Department of Public Health reports.

Canva Canva loading...

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies is most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Rabies Is Fatal Once Symptoms Start

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Once symptoms begin, rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal. Less than 10 people worldwide have survived after symptoms start.

Avoiding contact is your absolute best way of protecting yourself from this fatal disease, officials say.

Keep Reading:

Counties with the Most Homes Selling Under List Price in New York

Counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York Stacker compiled a list of counties in New York where homes typically sell below list price using data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in New York If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic, five super cute exotic animals appear to be completely legal to own in New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be sure. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

10 Exotic Pets That You Can Legally Own in New York State