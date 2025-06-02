Deadly New York Lake Among Best Fishing Spots In America
New York’s largest freshwater lake has a deadly reputation—but that’s not stopping fishing fans. Here’s why so many keep coming back.
Fishing Booker, the "world’s largest fishing charter community", named the best fishing lakes in the United States.
Lake Champlain Named One Of The Best Fishing Lakes In America
New Yorkers looking for some great fishing will want to head towards to border with Canada and Vermont.
Lake Champlain, which straddles the New York-Vermont border for about 100 miles, was the only lake in New York to make the list. Fun Fact: The northern tip of the lake is in Quebec, Canada.
"Lake Champlain boasts beautiful scenery and a vibrant fishery. Its waters provide a home to an interesting variety of species, making the lake one of the best places to fish in either of the two states it borders," Fishing Booker writes about Lake Champlain.
Lake Champlain is the biggest freshwater lake in New York. You can fish here year-round, but check the conditions first before if you decided to fish in the winter because the lake doesn't always freeze.
You can find trout, salmon, bass, northern pike, musky, yellow perch and walleye in the lake.
Trout and salmon fishing start in April. During the spring and fall, fish will be close to shore before moving deep in the summer.
"The fishing is great throughout the open water season," Fishing Booker adds.
While the fishing is great here, Lake Champlain is also reportedly one of the "deadliest" lakes in New York.
