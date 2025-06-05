Deadly Bacteria In Food At Expensive New York Grocery Store

Deadly Bacteria In Food At Expensive New York Grocery Store

Canva

Health officials are sounding the alarm after potentially deadly E. coli was found in food sold at one of New York’s most expensive grocery stores.

Officials are issuing a public health alert for organic ground beef products.

Public Health Alert On Beef Sold At New York Grocery Stores

Canva
loading...

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

"E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism," the FSIS states. "While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome."

Below are labels of the recalled items.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Sold At Whole Foods

Getty Images
loading...

The beef was sold nationwide at Whole Foods and was shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland.

Whole Foods is one of New York's three most expensive grocery stores.

These Are The Most Expensive Grocery Store Chains In New York State

See the full list of New York's most expensive store below:

New York Has The Three Most Expensive Grocery Stores In America

Follow Us on Nextdoor

No Recall Issued

Canva
loading...

A recall wasn't issued because the beef is no longer for sale. However, food safety officials are worried that New Yorkers could have some of the ground beef in their refrigerators or freezers.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

The meat, with use-by or freeze-by dates of June 19 and June 20, should not be consumed, officials warn.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores

15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

The Most Popular Grocery Stores In America

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America

Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post