Daring Rescue On Popular Mountain In Upstate New York

A daring rescue was caught on camera in the Hudson Valley after a woman got injured hiking.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported on a rescue in the Hudson Valley in this week's "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Shandaken, Ulster County, New York

On March 31 at 1:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker reporting they had fallen down a rock face near the summit of Cornell Mountain and suffered an ankle injury.

Forest Rangers requested New York State Police help due to the severity of the injury and the location. State Police responded with its aviation unit.

Rangers spoke with the 64-year-old woman. She told the ranger she splinted her ankle and would walk toward Wittenberg Mountain.

Helicopter Rescue In Upstate New York

Soon with the help of New York State Police's aviation unit officials spotted the hiker.

"NYSP Pilot Sergeant Plitsch flew Rangers Stratton and Horn to the area. Ranger Stratton inserted Ranger Horn to the hiker’s location so Ranger Horn could get the hiker secured for a hoist rescue," the DEC stated in a press release.

Following the successful hoist, four Rangers hiked up to Wittenberg from Woodland Valley Campground to help the hiker’s husband to his vehicle.

The hiker's son then took her to the hospital.

