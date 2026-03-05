Major Icy Mess Heading Toward These New York State Counties

Old Man Winter really isn’t going down without a fight. Another winter weather advisory was issued for parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

For the second time this week, some residents should be prepared for a slippery evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisory For Ulster, Green and Columbia Counties

The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for parts of Western Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Columbia County and Western Greene County from Thursday afternoon until noon on Friday.

"Be prepared for slippery roads. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury," the National Weather Service states in its advisory. "Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Upstate New York Counties

A winter weather advisory is in effect for these counties from 5 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday.

Herkimer County

Hamilton County

Fulton County

Montgomery County

Saratoga County

Warren County

Washington County

Schoharie County

Schenectady County

Albany County

Rensselaer County

Snow, Sleet, Ice Expected

Mixed precipitation expected, officials say. Up to an inch of snow and sleet is predicted, along with one inch of ice accumulations up to one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch.

Precipitation will start as rain on Thursday afternoon before changing over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain as well as snow in northern areas.

"The wintry mix tapers off Friday morning. The highest ice amounts of locally around a quarter of an inch are expected across the southern Adirondacks and the high terrain of western New England," the National Weather Service adds.

