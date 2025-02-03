Dangerous Drug, Gun Trafficking Network Found In Hudson Valley

"Dangerous criminals" were accused of bringing guns and drugs into the Hudson Valley were found.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the convictions of nine members of a firearms and narcotics trafficking ring.

Gun, Drugs Trafficking Ring In Dutchess County, New York Uncovered

According to the New York State Attorney General's Office, nine people sold ghost guns, assault-style rifles, and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing deadly amounts of fentanyl in Dutchess County.

“These dangerous criminals flooded New York communities with untraceable ghost guns and counterfeit opioids containing deadly amounts of fentanyl,” said Attorney General James. “This case is a significant victory in my office’s efforts to turn the tide on the crises of gun violence and opioid addiction," James stated.

Ringleaders Sentenced

Authorities say Muayad Qader, of Poughkeepsie, "the ringleader," was sentenced to 14 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to four felonies, confessing to selling fentanyl and guns throughout Dutchess County.

The group's "primary supplier of firearms," Jason Knapp, of Verbank was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was convicted at trial for the sale and possession of 12 firearms, as well as conspiracy.

Knapp built ghost assault-style weapons in his Dutchess County home, officials say.

Allegations, More Names Who Pleaded Guilty

Louis Gonzalez, 53 years old, of Lagrangeville, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree (a Class D felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (a Class E felony), and one count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Joseph Silverman, 30 years old, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree (a Class C felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (a Class E felony), and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree (a class E felony)

Isaiah Atkins, 27 years old, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony)

Christopher Evans, 34 years old, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony)

Curtis Holland, 32 years old, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony), and one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C felony).

Aaron Steppe, 29 years old, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony) and one count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree (a Class B felony)

Angel Williams, 24 years old, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a Class A misdemeanor).

The remaining are awaiting sentencing.

"The convictions and sentences we secured are putting a stop to deadly gun and drug trafficking operations, protecting New Yorkers in the Hudson Valley. I thank all of our partners in this investigation, and we will continue to go after anyone who threatens New Yorkers’ safety," James added.

