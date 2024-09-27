DA: Upstate New York Man High, On Cell Phone When He Killed Missing Student

An Upstate New York man confessed to a fatal hit-and-run that took to life of a Hudson Valley student.

Ty Kobelt, 33, of Gardiner, New York pleaded guilty in Ulster County Court to manslaughter in the second degree and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Gardiner, New York Man Pleads Guilty

Dr. Larry Nassar Faces Sentencing At Second Sexual Abuse Trial Scott Olson / Getty Images loading...

Kobelt was remanded without bail to the Ulster County Jail. He's scheduled to be sentenced in December.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“We all need to recognize that motor vehicles are dangerous and can be very deadly when operated under the influence of any substance or distraction of any kind. Every driver and operator of a dangerous instrument or weapon has a moral and legal responsibility to every pedestrian and others. Let’s care more and reduce these tragedies, because thoughts and prayers certainly are not stopping them," Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel C. Nneji said.

Missing SUNY New Paltz Student Killed

A banner sign on the SUNY New Paltz campus. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

The accident happened in January and claimed the life of 22-year-old SUNY New Paltz student, Raymond Rattray.

Rattray’s dead body was found by a person walking on Route 208 in the Town of New Paltz on Jan. 24.

His mother reported his missing to the Town Of New Paltz Police Department just hours before his body was found.

SUNY New Paltz SUNY New Paltz loading...

The "ensuing extensive investigation determined" that Rattray was hit while walking on Route 208 by Kobelt's 2018 Honda Accord. Kobelt was found within 15 hours. When he was found, he took steps to "conceal the damage to his vehicle."

Ulster County DA: Driver Was High, On Cell Phone

According to the Ulster County DA's office, Kobelt consumed cannabis shortly before driving the vehicle and was on his phone at the time of the accident.

SUNY New Paltz SUNY New Paltz loading...

“(This) conviction will never bring the life back of Raymond Rattray. This was a senseless, careless and preventable travesty; a total disregard of human life and the law. So many lives were changed forever that day, pray for their families. We must all know that life is precious. I thank the community , law enforcement, and the District Attorney’s office for assuring that the voice of the victims are heard," Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said.

The Most Dangerous Schools New York Residents May Want To Avoid

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.

Keep Reading:

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America