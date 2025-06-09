Curious Bear Killed In New York, Now There’s An Investigation

A bear wandering the lower Hudson Valley was shot dead by police. Now the District Attorney is getting involved.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office is looking into a police killing involving a bear.

Outrage Grows After Curious Bear Killed In Hudson Valley

Google Google loading...

The bear was killed last week in Westchester County. Residents said the bear was more of a "curiosity than a threat."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The bear was seen on multiple streets in Harrison, climbing walls and trees while also roaming through some backyards.

Canva Canva loading...

The bear's journey ended when a police officer from the Harrison Police Department used a long gun to fatally shoot the bear.

"The New York State Environmental Conservation Police were unable to provide any type of assistance whatsoever, up to and including non-lethal services, such as tranquilizing or trapping the bear to relocate it," police stated. "The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize the bear in the interest of public safety."

The New York State DEC stated the bear should not have been shot.

"Environmental control officers determined that the bear should be left alone to leave the area on its own as it posed no immediate threat to residents," the DEC said in a statement.

Westchester County District Attorney's Office says its office is ready to assist and provide training on how to handle these situations.

Viral Video Shows Bear Destroying Upstate New York Kitchen

LOOK: What black bears want, and how to deter them