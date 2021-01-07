Cuomo: Protestors Final Chapter of a “Cruel” Trump Presidency

Gov. Cuomo announced he's sending 1,000 members of the National Guard to Washington D.C.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wednesday night. Gov. Cuomo said he's sending 1,000 members of the National Guard to Washington D.C after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol which forced the Senate to stop counting election results.

"At the request of United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power. This deployment will not impact our state's ongoing efforts to contain and combat the COVID virus. For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively. God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and God bless the United States of America," Cuomo said in a statement.

Thousands of President Trump supporters were outside the Capitol and hundreds broke through the police barricades, scaling walls, climbing up the steps, breaking in and entering the building. Cuomo called the protest a "failed coup" and the final chapter of a "cruel" President Trump administration.

"The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out," Cuomo said about the events at the U.S. Capitol.