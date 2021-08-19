Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes Legos inspired him to build a "new Tappan Zee Bridge" and airports across New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was recently at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen and said he credits Legos with inspiring him to build the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

"I love Legos. It was a big part of my childhood. The ability to build. The ability to see a goal come to life," Cuomo said at LEGOLAND New York resort. "Now I wind up (the) governor and I'm building airports and building a new Tappan Zee Bridge. I credit Lego with exciting that creativity for construction."

Cuomo made those comments last month while celebrating the opening of the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen, the first new major theme park in the Northeast in more than four decades.

"This magnificent destination for people of all ages will help spur the Mid-Hudson region's economic recovery, jumpstart the state's critical tourism industry, and provide a world-class, family-friendly experience for travelers from all over the world," Cuomo said.

Cuomo went on to say he believes LEGOLAND New York will help others learn about how magnificent the Hudson Valley is.

"What LEGOLAND is going to be is a magnet, an attraction for a magnificent part of the state that has been unrealized to date. Come to the Hudson Valley. Look how magnificent, look at the attractions, come to the Hudson Valley," Cuomo added. "See LEGOLAND, but you know what? Also, come to the Walkway Over The Hudson, also come to the Storm King Art Center. Also, see Bethel Woods. Experience the Hudson River Valley, that is one of the most magnificent places on the globe. Come see the Hudson River, one of the (real) gifts of Mother Nature and that's what Legoland is going to do."

