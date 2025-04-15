Creature Most Never Heard Of Causes Lifelong Allergies In New York

Health officials want New Yorkers to beware that a bite from a tick that's all over the state can cause life-threatening allergies.

According to Healthy NY, there are about 30 tick species living in New York State. 10 can bite humans and pets and four are considered the most dangerous.

Most Dangerous Ticks In New York State

Tick-Causing Allergic Reactions To Meat Now Prevalent in New York

Health officials are now learning that the Long Star tick, which is now prevalent in New York, can cause severe allergic reactions to meat.

This tick can transmit the alpha-gal molecule to humans, leading to Alpha-Gal Syndrome. This reaction can last for a lifetime, according to the CDC.

“Alpha-gal syndrome is an important emerging public health problem, with potentially severe health impacts that can last a lifetime for some patients,” Dr. Ann Carpenter told the CDC.

Alpha-Gal Syndrome causes a delayed allergic reaction to red meat, beef, pork, lamb and venison. This allergic reaction to meat comes several hours after eating meat, not after the tick bite.

Symptoms of Alpha-Gal Syndrome include hives, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and in some cases, a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, health officials warn.

Symptoms commonly appear two to six hours after eating.

Becoming More Common In New York State

According to the New York State Department of health, the Lone Star tick is now one of the three most common ticks found in New York State.

"Lone star ticks are becoming more common in New York State," health officials state. "Adult female lone star ticks have a white dot on their back and are similar in size to deer ticks. They are most active from April through July."

