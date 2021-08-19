‘Country’s Leading’ Bar Company Buys Popular Newburgh Business

A company that claims to be the "country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants" purchased a popular Hudson Valley business.

On Wednesday, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire The Mansion Gentlemen's Club and Steakhouse of Newburgh and its real estate.

The Mansion which was completely renovated in 2018 has been in business for nine years and is the only gentlemen's club with a liquor license in Orange County, officials say. RCI Hospitality Holdings says Orange County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.

"Consideration is $500,000 in cash and $1.0 million in 4.00%, 7-year seller financing for the club and $2.0 million for the real estate. Closing is subject to customary conditions for transactions of this kind, including the transfer of all necessary permits, licenses, and other authorizations, and is currently anticipated to occur within approximately 90 days," RCI Hospitality Holdings wrote in a press release.

The company did not announce its plans for the popular Newburgh business once the sale is official.

According to the company, RCI Hospitality Holdings is the "country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants." RCI Hospitality Holdings operates over 40 businesses across the country under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars and restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

