Cops: Parolee Found in Newburgh With Bag Filled With Drugs, Gun

After a brief chase, the man was arrested for a parole violation and drugs and a loaded firearm were found on him, according to police.

On Thursday, October 1, at approximately 1:20 p.m., a City Of Newburgh police detective responded to the area of Broadway and Dubois Street where Alberto Rivera, a man who is currently wanted on a violation of NYS parole was in sight, according to police. Police dispatch had reportedly put out a description of what clothing Rivera was wearing and that he wearing a black backpack and was on a motorcycle.

The detective located the man who matched the description and attempted to stop the man to speak with him, but the male ran causing a chase, according to officials. Rivera allegedly ran into 209 Broadway and then ran into the backyard where he got rid of the backpack and was taken into custody.

The backpack that Rivera was wearing was found on the roof of 207 Broadway and contained a loaded 9mm Springfield firearm, 500 envelopes of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, 41.8 grams of heroin containing fentanyl and $2,000 in cash, according to police.

Rivera was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his asthma. After he was booked and held on his NYS parole warrant. The prosecution of the narcotics and firearm will be handled by the United States Attorney's Office.

There is a recording of an interaction with Rivera and police that happened over the summer and it was used as documented proof for the NYS parole to show that he had contact with them and failed to report it, according to officials.