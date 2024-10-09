A 100-foot Donald Trump sign is causing massive issues in Upstate New York, including on the New York State Thruway.

Upstate New York Company Puts Up Large Vote For Trump Sign

The Amsterdam, New York based company is called Sticker Mule and its CEO, Anthony Constantino, is a big Trump supporter.

Sticker Mule is the former Fownes building, which shut down in 1984 and moved operations overseas.

"Since I was kid the iconic FOWNES sign in Upstate, NY was a symbol of American Manufacturing moving to China," Constantino said. "The people left little by little and a once vibrant city became a depressed town. Throughout my life the FOWNES sign defined my home town’s skyline. It was clearly visible from the thruway and seen by millions of people every year."

Constantino never expected to purchase the Fownes building, but after his company grew "so quickly" he ended up "buying almost every functional manufacturing building in Amsterdam." He said this helped create around 1,000 manufacturing jobs.

Reason For Trump Sign

He decided to replace the sign with "equally iconic, and symbolic sign that represents that the return of Manufacturing Jobs to America and the Triumph of the Underdog against insurmountable adversity."

"No one thought we’d build a massive manufacturing company in America," Constantino wrote on Instagram. "Just as no one expected a certain individual would become President."

Traffic Concern

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti says violates city code, according to News 10.

Cinquanti is concerned the massive sign will cause traffic problems because of people slowing down to take pictures. Officials also worry about traffic on The New York State Thruway, because the sign is visible from I-87 in the area.

Sign Allowed To Stay For At Least 30 Days

Cinquanti is disappointed a judge "changed her mind." So the sign can stay, for now, as a political ad.

